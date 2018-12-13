The draw for the 2018 UEFA Champions League round of 16 will take place on Monday, Dec. 17, at 6 a.m. ET from Nyon, Switzerland.

The knockout stage features four Premier League teams, including Liverpool and Tottenham, who clinched their spots in dramatic fashion. La Liga and the Bundesliga each feature three, while Serie A and Ligue 1 have two participants. The Netherlands and Portuguese top flights each have one entrant. The winners of each of the tournament's eight groups are seeded in the draw, while the runner-ups are unseeded. Seeded teams are drawn against the unseeded teams, and group winners will also be the hosts for the second leg in the round.

The caveats for the draw are that teams that were in the same group cannot be drawn against each other, nor can teams from the same domestic leagues, limiting the possibilities.

The first legs of the last 16 will take place on Feb. 12-13 and 19-20. The second legs will be on March 5-6 and 12-13, with the winners advancing to the quarterfinals.

Here's how to watch the draw:

Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV channel: None in the USA

Live stream: You can watch live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.