Champions League Last 16 Draw: Best, Worst & Most Likely Scenarios for All 4 English Clubs

The Champions League group stages is finally over, and fans of the last 16 teams remaining in the competition can start to get excited about the knockout phase.

The draw for the last 16 will take place on Monday 17 December, but sports commentator and football data guru Alexis Martín-Tamayo - better known as MisterChip - has crunched the numbers to work out the probability of each potential match in the first round of knockout matches.





Group Winners Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Juventus. Group Runners-Up Atlético Madrid, Tottenham, Liverpool, Schalke, Ajax, Lyon, Roma, Manchester United.

The only stipulations on Monday's draw are that teams from the same country cannot face each

other in the last 16 of the Champions League, as well as teams who have qualified from the same group.

This was just the eighth time that all four English sides reached the knockout stages of the Champions League, a feat made all the more impressive as Liverpool and Tottenham had to overcome difficult odds.





Here's how each team's possible draw breaks down.

Manchester City

Premier League champions Manchester City were the only English team to win their group, and MisterChip revealed on his official Twitter account that Pep Guardiola's side are most likely to be drawn against reigning Europa League champions Atlético Madrid.





In fact, MisterChip's data shows that there is a 29% that City are matched up against Atlético and that makes it the most likely draw of the entire last 16. That is because Manchester City (4) and Atléti (5) have the least amount of potential opponents out of the qualified teams.

City only other possible possible opponents are AS Roma, Schalke 04 or Ajax.

Best Draw Schalke 04 Worst Draw Atletico Madrid Most Likely Atletico Madrid

Liverpool

Liverpool have Alisson Becker to thank for a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League following his last-minute save to deny S.S.C. Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik a decisive goal is the last few seconds on matchday six.





Jürgen Klopp has a 17.6% to have a homecoming against Borussia Dortmund according to MisterChip's data, although the Reds could be drawn against five other group winners: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus and Porto.

Best Draw Porto Worst Draw Barcelona Most Likely Dortmund

Manchester United

Both Manchester United and Tottenham also have six teams which they could be drawn up against in the first round of knockout matches. While they will both avoid Manchester City, United can't face Juventus and Spurs will be spared a match against Barcelona.

The data shows that, just like with Liverpool, they are most likely to be drawn against Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund with a probability of just shy of 18%.

Best Draw Porto Worst Draw Barcelona Most Likely Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur

Like United, as second seeds Spurs can face Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Dortmund and Porto. However, Mauricio Pochettino's men can also be paired with Juventus.

While Dortmund is also the likeliest draw for Tottenham, they have a (marginally) higher chance of facing last season's winners Real Madrid than Liverpool or United.

Best Draw Porto Worst Draw Juventus Most Likely Dortmund

The exact dates for the last 16 will all be confirmed when the draw happens on Monday, but the first leg of the games will take place on February 12/13 and 19/20, while the second leg takes place on March 5/6 and 12/13.