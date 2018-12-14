WATCH: Cruz Azul Misses Late Chance, Draws With Club America in First Leg of Apertura Final

Quickly

  • Edgar Martinez missed his chance to stamp his name on the Liga MX Apertura final as Cruz Azul and Club America played to a scoreless draw in the first leg.
By Kellen Becoats
December 14, 2018

Mexico City rivals Club America and Cruz Azul battled to a scrappy 0-0 draw Thursday in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura final in Estadio Azteca.

The game was light on true scoring chances but was almost decided in stoppage time as Cruz Azul's Edgar Mendez found himself one on one with America goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin but he blasted his shot against the underside of the crossbar, allowing a grateful Marchesin to calmly collect the rebound. 

Marchesin was also involved in the save of the night, denying Igor Lichnovsky's fierce header with a spectacular diving save.

Marchesin wasn't the only goalkeeper involved on the night though, as Jose de Jesus Corona was called upon to keep the score level early in the second half, getting down quickly to stop a low shot and keep the game scoreless. 

The game was somewhat marred by Roger Martinez being carted off and being replaced by Cecilio Dominguez. The extent of Martinez's injury is not yet known. 

The second leg of the Apertura final is slated for Sunday. 

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)