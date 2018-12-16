Crystal Palace Striker Connor Wickham Linked With January Move to Championship Side Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough are interested in signing striker Connor Wickham from Crystal Palace on loan in January.

The 25-year-old has only featured once for the Eagles this season having missed the majority of the campaign with a calf injury, but could revitalise his career with a move to the Riverside Stadium.

Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough side are currently sixth in the Championship and will be looking to add to their squad in January to strengthen their chances of automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Reports in the Sunday Mirror (as quoted by HITC) suggest that a move for Wickham could rely on whether Palace can secure a deal for Bournemouth's veteran striker Jermain Defoe.

Defoe has fallen out of favour with Cherries manager Eddie Howe and has made just four appearances for the club in the Premier League this season.

Palace have struggled with goals this season and have relied heavily on winger Wilfried Zaha to provide for the club due to the fact that Christian Benteke and Alexander Sorloth have failed to find the net.

Boro boss Pulis has been linked with a move for Wickham before, making an enquiry for the striker when he was the manager of Palace in 2013, yet his approach was ultimately unsuccessful.

Alan Pardew eventually managed to get the player when he brought the striker to Selhurst Park two years later in a £7m deal from Sunderland.

Since making the switch, the former England Under-21 international has suffered from a number of different injuries that has limited him to just thirty league appearances for the Eagles.

The former Ipswich marksman missed the entirety of last year's campaign with a cruciate ligament rupture and may see a move back to the north east at Middlesbrough as a way of rebuilding his career.