After guiding the U.S. men's national team for over a year, Dave Sarachan finds himself back on the bench at the club level–in U.S. Soccer's second division.

USL's North Carolina FC has hired Sarachan as its new head coach, the team announced on Monday. Sarachan, who enjoyed a long run in MLS as a D.C. United assistant, head coach of the Chicago Fire and assistant coach of the LA Galaxy over the last 20 years, will return to the club level for a team that missed the USL playoffs by two points a season ago.

"I am very excited to be joining NCFC as its head coach,” Sarachan said in a club statement. “To have an opportunity to be aligned with quality people, excellent facilities, a soccer rich community and a shared philosophy in terms of vision and ambition is every head coach’s wish.

"When I was here in March with our national team, I had the opportunity to visit with the NCFC youth academy and club. I was very impressed with their program and commitment to developing players at the youth level. As I take on my role as head coach of the first team, I am very committed to the connection of the entire organization to raise the bar on our youth-to-pro philosophy."

The 64-year-old Sarachan went 3-5-4 in his 12 matches as national team coach following the USA's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. He was ultimately supplanted by Gregg Berhalter.