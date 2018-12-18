Dejan Lovren Mocks Liverpool Teammate Mohamed Salah Following Egyptian's Instagram Post

The budding bromance between Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Dejan Lovren has shown no signs of stopping after the the Croatian defender mocked the forward following a post on his Instagram account.

Salah was featuring on this month's cover for GQ Middle East, resulting in a number of photos to coincide with the interview that the Egyptian posted on social media, although Lovren couldn't resist making a comment.





As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, the Croat said: "2.7% fat. Now u can breath (sic) out."

His comment was certainly enjoyed by Reds' fans with one stating: 'You two are the funniest duo,' while another added: 'I need a friend like you bro!'





It's not the first time that Lovren has teased Salah on Instagram, with the defender teasing Salah following a post after netting his 50th goal in a Liverpool shirt during a Champions League win against Red Star Belgrade in October.





He captioned a photo of the pair that read: "I told him to wait to not publish his 3% body fat picture! I was so close...only 20 months behind, but I am not giving up!! Late night training session come on Dej."

While the bromance between the two continues off the field, the pair have helped Liverpool begin the campaign in fine fashion.





Jurgen Klopp's side currently sit top of the Premier League ahead of last season's runaway leaders Manchester City, and have a Champions League last 16 tie against Bayern Munich to look forward to in the new year after finishing second in Group C.