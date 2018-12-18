Former Man Utd Striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Talks to Become Red Devils Caretaker Manager

By 90Min
December 18, 2018

Former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in talks with the club to become caretaker manager at Old Trafford until the end of the season. 

The Red Devils are currently searching for a temporary manager to see them through the rest of the 2018/19 campaign, after parting ways with Jose Mourinho on Tuesday morning.

With Michael Carrick set to oversees matters in training for the next 48 hours, The Mirror reports that Solskjaer is a leading candidate to take temporary charge at the club, with United also eyeing Mauricio Pochettino as a permanent manager in the summer

Solskjaer spent ten seasons at the club after arriving from Molde in his homeland of Norway in 1996 and went on to score 128 goals for United, helping them win six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League, before retiring in 2007.

The 45-year-old, who is currently in charge at Molde, is wanted due to his experience with United, with the hope being that the former striker can steady the ship ahead of the new arrival.

Solskjaer does have experience managing in the Premier League during his time with Cardiff, during the 2013/14 campaign. Although, he couldn't help the Bluebirds avoid relegation that season. 

David Rogers/GettyImages

Another name linked with the vacancy is former Paris Saint-Germain and France coach Laurent Blanc, who also played for United and would know the club well as those in charge seek stability following Mourinho's departure

