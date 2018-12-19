Real Madrid begins its quest for a third straight FIFA Club World Cup championship and a fourth in five years when it plays Japan's Kashima Antlers in the semifinals in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

Kashima Antlers entered in the second round of the competition and edged Concacaf Champions League winner Chivas Guadalajara 3-2 to reach the semifinals. The UEFA Champions League winner enters in the semifinal round and is at an advantage that typically pays off. The European entrant has won the last five and nine of the last 10 Club World Cups, a competition that features the continental club champions from around the world.

The winner will advance to the final to face surprising host club Al Ain, which upset Copa Libertadores winner River Plate in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

