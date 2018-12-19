Leicester Boss Claude Puel Rues 'Harsh' Carabao Cup Exit After Penalty Shootout Loss to Man City

By 90Min
December 19, 2018

Leicester manager Claude Puel said his side's Carabao Cup exit to Manchester City was harsh, after the Foxes crashed out of the competition on penalties.

Leicester gave themselves a chance of progression when Marc Albrighton levelled after Kevin De Bruyne's opener, but James Maddison, Christian Fuchs and Caglar Soyuncu all missed their penalties to gift Pep Guardiola's side a semi-final spot.

Puel said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "It's always harsh to lose on penalties, especially for the second time to the same team.

"But we played a complete game with a good structure and organisation and I think we deserved to come back and equalise. We didn't manage the penalties very well but that's football.


"I think we were close to Manchester City and it is difficult because we wanted to continue, but I prefer losing with this quality and mentality.

"I don't have a strongest team [out against City] because all my players are very close and we had some rotation. Hamza Choudhury played very well and it is important to give game time to players. I have confidence in my squad.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"We conceded the first goal from a fantastic shot which took us by surprise, but after that we didn't concede a lot of chances.

"We corrected some things at half-time and the second half was very interesting and perhaps we could have won the game. I have no regrets, I'm just disappointed for the players because they worked hard on the pitch and it is always tough to be eliminated."

Jamie Vardy was absent through injury but Puel was optimistic that the striker would be available for Leicester's trip to Chelsea.

He added: "I think he will be available. We needed to manage because he came back from injury and I hope he can give his best on Saturday."

