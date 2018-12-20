Barcelona Close to Easing Defensive Crisis With Loan for Valencia Centre-Back Jeison Murillo

December 20, 2018

Barcelona look to have found a potential solution to their centre-back crisis by reportedly agreeing a deal that will see Valencia defender Jeison Murillo move to Camp Nou on loan in January.

Thomas Vermaelen was recently ruled out of action for around a month with a muscle injury, while Samuel Umtiti has also been sidelined with knee trouble. With Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet the only available first team centre-backs, it has highlighted a startling lack of depth.

Barça have been linked with a number of options as a result, including Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany and out-of-favour Chelsea youngster Andreas Christensen.

But, according to RAC1, a six-month loan for Murillo seems close to being finalised. It is said that negotiations are at an end and the details of the move have been outlined.

The Colombian spent last season on loan with Valencia from former club Inter, but has barely played since completing a permanent move to the Mestalla in summer. He has featured just three times in all competitions and hasn't been selected for a La Liga squad since October.

It is said that Murillo has had more than one disagreement with Valencia coach Marcelino.

With Barça's three non-EU places already occupied by Arturo Vidal, Malcom and Arthur, it is important to note that Murillo has European citizenship and so can play freely.

He is also eligible for the Champions League knockout rounds later this season, despite appearing for Valencia in the group stage, as a result of a UEFA rule change.

