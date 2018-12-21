How to Watch Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers square off in a Premier League fixture on Friday, Dec. 21.

By Kaelen Jones
December 21, 2018

Wolverhampton hosts Liverpool in a Premier League matchup on Friday, Dec. 21. Kickoff from Molineux Stadium is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Liverpool enters the matchup top of the league with 45 points attained through 17 matches played. The Reds remain unbeaten nearly halfway through the 2018–19 campaign. Jurgen Klöpp's club is currently on a six-game winning streak across league play. Liverpool most recently defeated Manchester United 3–1 behind Xherdan Shaqiri's brace.

Wolverhampton comes into the contest seventh in the table with 25 points claimed through 17 matches played. Wolves have won each of their last three contests to remain within reach of the table's top six. The club most recently defeeated Bournemouth 2–0 behind goals from Raúl Jiménez and Ivan Cavaleiro.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network, NBC Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

