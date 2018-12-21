Mats Hummels' Agent Speaks Out as Rumours Swirl Regarding Potential Premier League Move

December 21, 2018

The agent of Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels has dismissed reports that he is looking to negotiate a move to the Premier League for his client.

Rumours emerged recently which suggested that Hummels was looking to leave Bayern, and his agent was said to be in London to arrange a move to either Tottenham Hotspur or Chelsea. The 30-year-old has been far from a permanent figure in the starting lineup this season, finding himself out of the squad on seven occasions already this season.

Hummels' agent, Marc Kosicke, spoke to German outlet Sport1 about the rumours, but was quick to dismiss them. saying: “This news is a classic hoax. I can absolutely deny it."


However, despite Kosicke's insistance that his client is happy at the club, the speculation around an imminent departure from the Bundesliga giants still persists. Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern, whilst the club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic also failed to deny that Hummels was unhappy at the club.

Speaking after Bayern's 1-0 win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday, Salihamidzic offered a cryptic response when asked about Hummels' situation. He is quoted by The Mirror as saying: "He wanted to talk to me and to Kalle [Karl-Heinz Rummenigge]. I told him my point and he's got his.

"But I think we've come to a common denominator. I'm not going to disclose the details of the conversation."

Bayern manager Niko Kovac has regularly preferred a centre-back partnership of Jerome Boateng and Niklas Sule, and many speculated that Lucas' potential arrival at the club would push Hummels further down the pecking order. 

Both Chelsea and Tottenham were quickly linked with a move for Hummels, but Kosicke's comments suggest that reports of a meeting between himself and representatives of the two sides are wide of the mark.

