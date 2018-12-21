Oliver Kahn Picks Between Alisson & Manuel Neuer as Liverpool Draw Bayern in Champions League

By 90Min
December 21, 2018

Legendary German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn has claimed that he would pick Liverpool's Alisson Becker ahead of Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer at the moment, given the respective fortunes the two shot-stoppers have had since the end of last season. 

Neuer spent much of the 2017/18 season out with injury, and by the time he had returned in April, Alisson had established himself as one of the top keepers in the world with AS Roma.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The two then went to the World Cup in Russia as first choice in goal for their countries, with Alisson starring as Brazil went to the quarter finals, before earning himself a then-world record move to Liverpool, where he has since cemented his status as one of the best in the world.

Neuer, meanwhile, saw Germany bow out in the group stages, and has since struggled with Bayern Munich as they sit six points behind Bundesliga leaders Dortmund, leading Kahn to the assessment that the Brazilian is the better pick on current form. 

“At the moment it's Alisson. He showed at the World Cup that he is a world-class keeper," Kahn, who made over 400 appearances for Bayern Munich, told Goal.

TF-Images/GettyImages

“Neuer did not manage to play as good as he did before since returning from his injury. I think two things broke his rhythm a little bit: the early exit from the World Cup and his injury."

“It is not easy when you know as a player: ‘If something happens to my foot again that might be it for my career.' Those are psychological aspects that play a role. He must find perfect confidence in his body and then he will find his old level again soon.”

He made the comparison between the two as they get set to go head to head in the Champions League last 16 in February, and added, while remaining optimistic, that Liverpool are one of the toughest opponents Bayern could have hoped for. 

“Bayern always has the quality to win the Champions League. Nevertheless Jurgen Klopp reached the final with Liverpool last season. 

"They have many good and quick players for Klopp's system with high pressing and quick transition. It is no coincidence they're leaders in the Premier League. That is one of the toughest opponents for Bayern.”

