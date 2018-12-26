Bernardo Silva Admits Man City Will Need to Be 'Almost Perfect' to Overcome Liverpool in Title Race

December 26, 2018

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has admitted that his side's title destiny may not be in their own hands now after the defeat to Leicester left his side seven points off Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

The Portuguese playmaker opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola's side at the King Power Stadium, but his side were unable to build on the early goal, slipping to a shock late defeat after goals from Leicester duo Marc Albrighton and Ricardo Pereira.

After the game, Silva admitted his side are unhappy with the recent results and claimed that City will now have to rely on results elsewhere going their way if they are to stand any chance of retaining their Premier League crown.


"We started quite well but we weren't able to play as usual and in the end they scored an amazing goal,” Silva said after the game, as quoted by the Express.

“We are not happy but we try to overcome the situation. Seven points to Liverpool is starting to be a lot, we are not playing as well as we want at this part of the season. We have to find an explanation.

"We need to start winning games but we can't rely on ourselves. Even if we beat Liverpool now it won't be easy.

"We have lost two games that we shouldn't do if we are in a race for the title. There are a lot of games left and it's mathematically possible but we have to be almost perfect from now."

Title-rivals Liverpool enjoyed a relatively easy afternoon meanwhile, as they cruised to a 4-0 win over Newcastle at Anfield. Dejan Lovren opened the scoring for the Reds, before goals from Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho ensured that Jurgen Klopp's men stretched their unbeaten run this season to 19 Premier League games.

