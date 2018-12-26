How to Watch Brighton vs. Arsenal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Brighton face Arsenal in the English Premier League on Wednesday, Dec. 26.

By Kaelen Jones
December 26, 2018

Arsenal visits Brighton & Hove Albion for a midweek Premier League fixture on Wednesday, Dec. 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. ET.

Arsenal enters the contest fifth in the league standings. The Gunners have earned 37 points through 18 matches played. The club is coming off a 3–1 victory over Burnley last week behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's brace and Alex Iwobi's effort.

Brighton comes into matchup 13th in the Premier League table. The club has claimed 21 points through 18 contests. Brighton has lost three straight matches, with its most recent result being a 2–0 loss to Bournemouth last week.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

T.V. channel: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

