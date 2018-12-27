Spanish Defender Fernando Calero Responds Angrily to Rumours Linking Him With a Move to Arsenal

By 90Min
December 27, 2018

Real Valladolid defender Fernando Calero has cooled rumours linking him with a move to Arsenal in January, responding to reports surrounding his visit to London on Tuesday.

The Spaniard has featured seventeen times in La Liga this season, producing a number of impressive performances for the recently-promoted Pucelanos which have caught the attention of Gunners boss Unai Emery.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

With Arsenal suffering from a defensive injury crisis which has seen five players sidelined in recent weeks, a deal to bring Calero to the club had looked possible in January.

Reports in the Spanish media as quoted by The Sun suggested that the Gunners were willing to trigger the 23-year-old's £10m release clause in order to bring him to the Emirates.

Yet the defender responded to a frenzy surrounding a recent trip to London, which some supporters saw as a sign that he may be joining Arsenal, via Twitter by saying: "I'm a little tired of being told false information about me. I'm just enjoying my days off with my girlfriend in London. Merry Christmas."

Calero will be in action for Valladolid when La Liga gets back underway following its Christmas break with the Pucelanos facing Rayo Vallecano on January 5th.

The club was recently bought by a consortium led by Brazilian legend Ronaldo and are currently 12th in La Liga.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

With Valladolid trying to establish themselves in Spain's top division, it is unlikely that they will want to sell one of their biggest prospects unless they receive a transfer fee that cannot refuse.

If Arsenal were to make a move for Calero, they could face opposition from the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona who have also been linked with the player in recent weeks.

