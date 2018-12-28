Dortmund Midfielder Sebastian Rode Joins Eintracht Frankfurt On Loan Until End of Season

By 90Min
December 28, 2018

Borussia Dortmund outcast Sebastian Rode has agreed to join his former club Eintracht Frankfurt on loan until the end of the season.

A 2016 signing from Bayern Munich, Rode made 14 Bundesliga appearances in his debut campaign but he quickly slid down the pecking order the following season, with his last appearance coming in the 2017 DFL-Supercup final.

With no place for him in any of Lucien Favre's matchday squads this season, Dortmund have announced that Rode will re-join Frankfurt on loan until 30 June 2019.

"I am very happy to be able to attack fully again," Rode told Frankfurt's website. "I have the time in harmony and above all the team is in very good shape and they have a lot to plan for the next six months and of course I want to do my part."

Frankfurt are 6th in the table at the midway stage of the season and sporting director Fredi Bobic hopes that Rode can help them secure European football for a second consecutive season.

"We are confident that the quality of the squad will be further enhanced with Sebastian, an absolute team player, who has gained a lot of experience at Bayern and Dortmund in the past four years and will now benefit us," said Bobic.

"Sebastian is a very good fit in our team and we've been looking at him over the past few weeks and months to find he has completely overcome his injury, and we believe this solution is a win for all parties."

Rode played for Frankfurt for four seasons between 2010 and 2014, scoring five times in over 100 appearances for the Eagles.

