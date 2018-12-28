Gonzalo Higuain Seeking Chelsea Switch With Juventus Happy to Accomodate Striker's Demands

By 90Min
December 28, 2018

On-loan AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain has asked parent club Juventus for permission to join Chelsea, following an unsatisfactory spell with the Rossoneri. 

The marksman was sent to Milan as a makeweight in the deal for Leonardo Bonucci's return to Turin, and has struggled to make his usual goalscoring impact, netting just seven times across all competitions.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Though Higuain must shoulder some of the blame for his struggles, his teammates have not been able to fashion sufficient chances for him, and he's been starved of service throughout the season. This has led to their miserly Serie A scoring total of just 24 in 19 games.

And, according to reports from Italian publication Sportmediaset, the Argentine forward has grown tired of his new surroundings already, and has duly asked Juventus if he can swap the steeples of Milan for Stamford Bridge. 

Ever since Maurizio Sarri's arrival in west London, the Chelsea manager has been keen on a reunion with Higuain, though the club did not share his enthusiasm in the summer, and a deal was not completed. 

However, Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud's struggles this season may have prompted new discourse within the Blues' hierarchy. 

As for Juve, it is understood that they've given the 31-year-old the go ahead to uproot, while Milan are equally happy to let the number nine leave. The possibility has been previously raised of a swap deal between Milan and Chelsea for Higuain and Morata, though it was not mooted in this latest report. 

The Spaniard has scored the same amount of goals this term as his Argentinian counterpart, but has recently suffered the indignity of being dropped for Eden Hazard to play as a false nine, and his future seems cloudy at best in the English capital.

