Reports Conflict on Frenkie de Jong's Future Amid Barcelona, PSG, Man City & Bayern Interest

The future of Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong appears no clearer after conflicting reports continue to disagree over whether the much talked about midfielder will end up at Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain come the summer.

De Jong has been heavily with Barcelona for months, but PSG emerged on the scene earlier this month when gossip originating from his native Netherlands alleged that the French champions had indicated to Ajax of their willingness to meet the €75m asking price.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The Catalan press has been very keen to stress that Barça still remain favourites for a deal. For example, Mundo Deportivo claimed just two weeks ago that De Jong and younger teammate Matthijs De Ligt were both 'prioritising' a move to Camp Nou over elsewhere.

And the latest claim from Sport is that De Jong has already accepted an offer from Barça and that a transfer to Catalonia now relies on an agreement being struck between the two clubs.

'Half of the work is done', the report alleges. It is even claimed that De Jong has rejected other more lucrative offers from PSG, Manchester City and Bayern Munich in order to choose Barça, the club that Sport states he always had a preference for.

Barça have apparently promised Ajax that they would come forward with a 'significant' offer of a formal fee as soon as they reached an agreement with the player. Any deal would be in place for a transfer to go through at the end of the season rather than in January.

That version of events is the polar opposite to what is being said in the Netherlands. A report from De Telegraaf this week notes how 'Ajax will almost certainly lose Frenkie de Jong to Paris Saint-Germain this summer and will collect €75m'.

That same report claims that De Jong would choose PSG over Manchester City, while the only mention of Barcelona at any point in the article is related to Adrien Rabiot.

The only consistency in the latest round of De Jong reporting is seemingly that he isn't interested in joining reigning Premier League champions Manchester City. And yet, the Daily Mirror had recently claimed that De Jong was all set to go choose City after meeting Pep Guardiola, only for the club hierarchy to pull the plug over concerns regarding Financial Fair Play.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

At this rate, the only way you'll know for sure which club Frenkie de Jong is joining is when he's holding up a shirt at some point in July 2019 alongside the social media caption #BienvenueFrenkie, #BienvenidoFrenkie or #WelcomeFrenkie.