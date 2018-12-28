Virgil van Dijk Insists Liverpool 'Have Won Nothing Yet' Despite Leading Premier League

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk is refusing to rest on any laurels after a fine first half to the season has put the Reds in the Premier League driving seat as they look for a first title since 1990, insisting that the team has won 'nothing' yet.





After 16 wins and three draws from their opening 19 games, Liverpool have taken an incredible 51 points from a possible 57 so far. Their latest win on Boxing Day, combined with a shock Manchester City defeat, saw them open up a six-point lead at the top of the table.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Such has been Liverpool's form since August, repeating those results in the second half of the campaign would yield a final points tally of 102 and a new Premier League record.

Yet it could be for nothing if they don't maintain it and Van Dijk is well aware.

"What's important is we need to keep going; we cannot be satisfied with what we have right now because we have nothing at the moment," the Dutchman told the club's official website.

"We need to keep going, stay humble and work hard. Looking at ourselves is the most important thing as well," he added.

Van Dijk has personally been singled out for much praise this season. His impact has been huge and a previously porous Liverpool defence has conceded just seven goals in their 19 games - another Premier League record waiting to happen if they can repeat that over the next 19.

But the former Southampton player is not keen to hog the credit and insists it would not be possible without everyone stepping up and performing.

"These days, people can say whatever they want but I will personally make sure, and I tell them as well, that the lads get the recognition they deserve," he explained.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"I tell them, it is all of us, all of us together, working day in and day out. Sometimes I have not that good a game, maybe then (Andrew) Robertson, maybe someone else, that is always how it is in football."