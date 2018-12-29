Bayern Munich Line Up £13m Bid to Bring Chelsea Starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi to Bundesliga

Bayern Munich have reportedly lined up Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi as the next young English talent to star in the Bundesliga.

The talented winger has featured just once in the Premier League under Maurizio Sarri this term though he has seen more action in the Europa League for the Blues, making four appearances during the competition’s group stages.

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi the latest English youngster targeted by Bundesliga elite as Bayern Munich ready £13m offer | @SamiMokbel81_DM https://t.co/aMuodFCPoU pic.twitter.com/qb8IDozQ5a — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) December 28, 2018

Hudson-Odoi has a big task in hand as he seeks to establish his place in Chelsea’s senior front line. According to the Mail, however, both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are interested in luring the attacker to Germany – with the Bavarians lining up a £13m bid.

It is said that the German champions will look to test the waters with a move for the Chelsea star in January, while Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund could apparently provide competition for their old rivals in the race to sign Hudson-Odoi.

The boss has arrived for his press conference. He starts by saying there are two injury problems. Pedro has a hamstring injury and will have to rest for 10 days. Callum Hudson-Odoi also has a problem and although it's not serious he is unlikely to play on Sunday. #CRYCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2018

However, the talented forward is highly regarded at Stamford Bridge, meaning that any move to prise the youngster away from west London would not come cheap. Moreover, Chelsea would apparently seek to insert a buy-back clause in any potential deal.

Hudson-Odoi made his first Premier League appearance of the season after coming on as a substitute during Chelsea’s 1-2 win away to Watford on Boxing Day, though the 18-year-old was later replaced in the match due to suffering his own injury late on at Vicarage Road.

It is said that the attacker is keeping his options open with regards to his future, in the knowledge that making the grade in Sarri’s first team set-up at Stamford Bridge will prove difficult.

Though Hudson-Odoi apparently recognises that his talents are highly regarded in west London, the winger is said to be keen on getting more regular first team action.

Any potential exit for the Bundesliga would see the Chelsea starlet follow in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho, who has led the way for English youngsters to find success in the German top flight as the young forward continues to excel with Dortmund.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Arsenal starlet Reiss Nelson has found similar success with Hoffenheim since completing a loan move abroad from the Emirates this season, whilst Everton prospect Ademola Lookman also enjoyed a fine temporary spell with RB Leipzig last term.