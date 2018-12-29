Father of Real Madrid Attacker Isco Meets With PSG's President to Discuss Potential Deal

By 90Min
December 29, 2018

The father of Real Madrid midfielder Isco has met with officials at Paris Saint-Germain to discuss a possible move for his son. 

The 26-year-old has made just 18 appearances in all competitions this season, and has cut a frustrated figure at the Santiago Bernabeu since the appointment of Santiago Solari in November.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

As a result, Parisian media outlet Paris United are reporting that the father and representative of Isco has met with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to discuss a possible move for the Spain international.

PSG however aren't the only club linked with the attacker, with Premier League duo Manchester United and Chelsea interested, while Serie A leaders Juventus are also believed to be monitoring Isco, whose contract with Los Blancos runs until 2022.

Barcelona are also said to be interested, although a deal between La Liga's two biggest sides seems unlikely to say the least, while Isco, who has held discussions with current and former teammates in Karim Benzema and Jese Rodriguez regarding a possible transfer, is said to be keen on a move to French club, while Real Madrid are open to the move. 

View this post on Instagram

Campeones🏆🏆🏆🏆

A post shared by Isco Alarcon Suarez (@iscoalarcon) on

It's unclear whether a deal for the four-time Champions League winner would be done in January or at the end of the season, although PSG's lofty wage bill means Thomas Tuchel's side must find a way to structure to deal in order to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. 

Isco would certainly add some creativity to PSG's midfield should he move to the Parc des Princes, having made 58 assists for Real Madrid since joining the club from Malaga in 2013. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)