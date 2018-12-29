Father of Real Madrid Attacker Isco Meets With PSG's President to Discuss Potential Deal

The father of Real Madrid midfielder Isco has met with officials at Paris Saint-Germain to discuss a possible move for his son.

The 26-year-old has made just 18 appearances in all competitions this season, and has cut a frustrated figure at the Santiago Bernabeu since the appointment of Santiago Solari in November.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

As a result, Parisian media outlet Paris United are reporting that the father and representative of Isco has met with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to discuss a possible move for the Spain international.

PSG however aren't the only club linked with the attacker, with Premier League duo Manchester United and Chelsea interested, while Serie A leaders Juventus are also believed to be monitoring Isco, whose contract with Los Blancos runs until 2022.

Barcelona are also said to be interested, although a deal between La Liga's two biggest sides seems unlikely to say the least, while Isco, who has held discussions with current and former teammates in Karim Benzema and Jese Rodriguez regarding a possible transfer, is said to be keen on a move to French club, while Real Madrid are open to the move.

It's unclear whether a deal for the four-time Champions League winner would be done in January or at the end of the season, although PSG's lofty wage bill means Thomas Tuchel's side must find a way to structure to deal in order to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Isco would certainly add some creativity to PSG's midfield should he move to the Parc des Princes, having made 58 assists for Real Madrid since joining the club from Malaga in 2013.