Sir Alex Ferguson to Join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Man Utd Training Ahead of Bournemouth Game

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson is expected at the club's training ground on Saturday after caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer invited his former manager to visit him.

Ferguson will be greeted by Solskjaer and the rest of his coaching staff ahead of Sunday's game at Old Trafford against Bournemouth. The 76-year-old is believed to have played a role in bringing in the former striker until the end of the reason alongside former assistant Mike Phelan.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Solskjaer sees Ferguson as a mentor and acknowledged the Scot's influence when he started the job earlier in December.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

He said: "I have been in touch with the gaffer quite a bit. I don't know what input he had but when I got the call, of course, I texted the boss.





"I am going to enjoy a nice cup of tea back at his house and sit down to discuss a few ideas. There's no one better to get advice from.

"I had the best teacher. The boss is and will always be the best, so my management involves around what I learned from him."

Ferguson had previously been invited back to Carrington by former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, who was sacked after a poor run of results, but he has not returned since undergoing surgery for a brain haemorrhage in May.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Solskjaer's reign has started well, with comfortable victories over Cardiff and Huddersfield, and United are now eight points behind fourth place Chelsea as they look to qualify for next season's Champions League.