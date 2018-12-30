Carlo Ancelotti Insists Napoli Can Still Improve Following 3-2 Victory Over Bologna

By 90Min
December 30, 2018

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has praised the performance of his squad during the 3-2 victory over Bologna on Saturday, but insisted that this side is yet to reach its peak.

Napoli led thanks to a strike from Arkadiusz Milik early in the first half, but Federico Santander headed Bologna level shortly before half-time. Milik restored Napoli's lead but Danilo's header once again saw the visitors equalise with just ten minutes left. As it seemed the two were set to share the points, star striker Dries Mertens netted a late winner to save the day for Napoli.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Ancelotti praised the character of his Napoli squad. He said: “It’s a rather unusual period of the season and we haven’t seen any great performances this weekend.

“I thought we above all didn’t keep our game under control, as we allowed Bologna to equalise twice from set plays. It should also be noted that Bologna played well and made life difficult, so we had to show character to win this.

“Bologna look very motivated and caused us a lot more problems than other teams who faced us at the San Paolo this season.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

“We’re on track, I’d say, with expectations. We had some good results that have only been watered down by an extraordinary Juventus run.

“We should be optimistic, as we are closer to the top than we are fifth place. We did everything we could in the Champions League, but this team has not yet expressed its full potential. We can do more and we will improve.

“It’s a healthy group with real professionals, so that makes my job easier. We changed a few things from last season and they adapted very well.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

“There are players like Simone Verdi, Piotr Zielinski, Arkadiusz Milik and Fabian Ruiz who still have more to prove and I expect them to reach another level.

“Squad rotation is complicated if you have more than 20 outfield players. Right now, we have 21 and Vlad Chiriches is also coming back from injury.”

