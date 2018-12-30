Chelsea Given Mid-January Deadline to Sign Bayern Munich's £30m-Rated Defender Mats Hummels

Bayern Munich have reportedly informed Chelsea that they'll need to offer at least £30m to sign defender Mats Hummels, and that the deal will need to be concluded by mid-January to allow the club time to sign a replacement.

With Chelsea's defence looking leaky on a number of occasions this season, Maurizio Sarri is believed to be keen on signing a new centre-back, and could attempt to snap up Hummels when the window opens next week. Hummels, 30, is a highly experienced player, with 70 caps for Germany at senior level, with whom he won the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

TF-Images/GettyImages

According to the Sun, Bayern are ready to cash in on Hummels after gradually phasing the player out of their regular starting XI, but won't allow him to leave any later than January 14th to allow sufficient time to secure a replacement. The defensive powerhouse has enjoyed a stellar career to date, winning two Bundesliga titles with both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

It could certainly be a busy transfer window with the Blues, as they stare down the barrel of a potential two year transfer ban. Real Madrid playmaker Isco and Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic have also been linked with January moves to Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea look to bolster their ranks while they still have the opportunity.

💯 appearances for @fcbayern and a big win last night💪🏻👨🏻 many more to come! pic.twitter.com/W5ubqrjIlF — Mats Hummels (@matshummels) December 20, 2018

Long gone are the days where the Blues would toss around cash like confetti, and it is likely that they will need to move on a couple of players if they are to reinvest so heavily. Cesc Fàbregas has been linked with a move away from the club, while misfiring striker Àlvaro Morata and promising youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi may also be moved on next month.

Indeed, Hudson-Odoi may prove to be key in any move for Hummels, as Bayern have reportedly already made two offers for the 18-year-old starlet, the most recent of which was believed to be in the region of £20m. Blues fans may well be aggrieved to lose the youngster, given the club's recent tendency to sell their most talented young prospects well before their prime.