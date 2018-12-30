Huddersfield's David Wagner Admits Last Gasp Defeat Against Fulham a 'Real Knock' to Survival Hopes

December 30, 2018

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner claims that the club's narrow 1-0 defeat against Fulham on Saturday could prove to be a "real knock" to their chances of Premier League survival this season.

The game looked for all the world as though it would remain goalless in west London following Aboubakar Kamara's late penalty miss, but Aleksandar Mitrović propped up with the winning goal in injury time to leave the Terriers empty handed.

"This is a very disappointing afternoon for us; obviously it's a real knock," Wagner told the club's official website. "Neither side had any real clear-cut chances, but right at the end we conceded on the counter and lost the game.

"In terms of effort and attitude, everything was there. We controlled the first half, then Fulham improved in the second half. There were no real chances apart from their penalty and counter at the end."

The German-born head coach, who earned his stripes at Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund, helped bring Huddersfield into the Premier League in 2017 but his position is now under threat at the Kirklees Stadium.

A large part of Huddersfield's problems lies in their inability to find the back of the net, and Wagner continued by pointing out their lack of goals could prove to be the club's downfall this season.

"Before their goal, we had a three-on-three when Erik [Durm] crossed and we could not capitalise," he added. "This will take more than half an hour after the game to recover from. We have a lot of games to play, but the fact is we need to score more goals and get more points than we are."

