Man Utd Boosted by Return of Two Key Players Ahead of Bournemouth Clash

By 90Min
December 30, 2018

Manchester United are expected to welcome back both Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial for Sunday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

Lukaku has missed United's last two fixtures after being given time off over Christmas, whilst Martial was forced to sit out the 3-1 victory over Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day through illness.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

However, according to the Mirror, the pair are set to return against Bournemouth. Both Lukaku and Martial were spotted arriving at the Lowry Hotel on Saturday evening as United began their final preparations for Sunday's match.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had previously confirmed that both players were available for the upcoming fixture, and also added that winger Alexis Sanchez had returned to training following the hamstring injury which has sidelined him since November.

However, the Mirror claim that Sanchez was not seen arriving at the hotel with the rest of his teammates, which could suggest that he is not yet ready for contention.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer also gave an update on the fitness of several other first-team stars. He is quoted by the Mirror as saying: "Marcos [Rojo] and Scott [McTominay] look like they can take part soon.

"[Chris] Smalling's got a sore foot so I don't think we'll see him until the New Year, maybe not before Spurs, probably, but you never know."

Solskjaer has enjoyed emphatic victories over both Huddersfield and Cardiff City since joining United as interim manager. The Red Devils currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, and victory over Bournemouth on Sunday would see United move just three points behind Arsenal in fifth place.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)