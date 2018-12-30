Man Utd Boosted by Return of Two Key Players Ahead of Bournemouth Clash

Manchester United are expected to welcome back both Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial for Sunday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

Lukaku has missed United's last two fixtures after being given time off over Christmas, whilst Martial was forced to sit out the 3-1 victory over Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day through illness.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

However, according to the Mirror, the pair are set to return against Bournemouth. Both Lukaku and Martial were spotted arriving at the Lowry Hotel on Saturday evening as United began their final preparations for Sunday's match.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had previously confirmed that both players were available for the upcoming fixture, and also added that winger Alexis Sanchez had returned to training following the hamstring injury which has sidelined him since November.

However, the Mirror claim that Sanchez was not seen arriving at the hotel with the rest of his teammates, which could suggest that he is not yet ready for contention.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer also gave an update on the fitness of several other first-team stars. He is quoted by the Mirror as saying: "Marcos [Rojo] and Scott [McTominay] look like they can take part soon.

"[Chris] Smalling's got a sore foot so I don't think we'll see him until the New Year, maybe not before Spurs, probably, but you never know."

Solskjaer has enjoyed emphatic victories over both Huddersfield and Cardiff City since joining United as interim manager. The Red Devils currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, and victory over Bournemouth on Sunday would see United move just three points behind Arsenal in fifth place.