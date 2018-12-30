Massimiliano Allegri Believes 'it's Right' to Use VAR After Juve's Controversial Win Over Sampdoria

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri admitted that he 'wouldn't have given either of the penalties' in his side's hard-fought 2-1 win over Sampdoria in Serie A.

Juve took the lead through Cristiano Ronaldo in the opening two minutes, with the Portuguese forward included from the outset after being left out of his side's draw with Atalanta last week. Sampdoria, who had previously gone unbeaten in their previous six Serie A games, equalised from the penalty spot after Emre Can was adjudged to have handled from a corner after a delayed decision involving VAR.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

VAR was again involved after the interval as another handball was given, this time against Sampdoria, allowing Ronaldo to notch his and Juve's second of the game to earn his side a narrow victory to maintain their lead at the top of Serie A.

Following the game Allegri told his post match press conference: “It is right that referees use VAR when they consider it opportune. To be honest, I wouldn’t have given either of the two penalties today, but it’s only in Italy that this much controversy is stirred up. We must realise these are still subjective situations.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

“We created many scoring opportunities against a very good Samp side," continued the Italian.

“After their penalty, we got a bit chaotic, but were back on track in the second half. Fortunately, that late Saponara goal was offside.

“We need to improve on keeping our calm when conceding, because otherwise we risk letting another goal in.”

Juve enter the winter break in Italy having taken a record 53 points. Ronaldo's arrival has certainly enhanced the attacking options at Allegri's disposal with the former Real Madrid star scoring 14 times in Serie A.

Allegri admitted that the club record signing's arrival in Turin has enhanced Juve's chances of lifting silverware in Europe: “We do have the perception that with Cristiano Ronaldo there’s a better chance of winning the Champions League. However, we’re not even in January yet and there’s a very long way to go.”