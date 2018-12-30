Oakland Raiders Line-Up Audacious Spurs Stadium Share as NFL Side Plot Season-Long London Residency

NFL side Oakland Raiders are reportedly looking into sharing a stadium with Tottenham Hotspur for the entirety of their 2019 season.

American football has become increasingly popular in the UK in recent years, with regular matches being played at Wembley Stadium to packed crowds of British fans and travelling supporters alike.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, the California side will be without a stadium next season, as the lease has run out on the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum, and their new Las Vegas-based stadium won't be ready until the following season. Spurs are likely to be in their new stadium within the next couple of months, having spent a lengthy period of time in limbo at Wembley.

The report suggests that the NFL side could play all eight of their matches at Spurs' new home, in a regular season that runs between September and December. Discussing the potential move, NFL commentator Ray Glazer said: "London is now an option for the Raiders. It is being discussed for them to play there next year. They are still trying to figure it out.





"The Raiders are discussing it. Do they play four home games, four away games, and back and forth again? The Raiders don’t have a home next year. London is a possibility as of now."

All the dads angry about the Wembley pitch saying NFL shouldn't be played there when Spurs literally shouldn't be playing there. — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) October 29, 2018

Having previously seen their Wembley playing surface turned into tattered wasteland following a trio of NFL London International Series matches earlier in the year, concerned Spurs fans may be relieved to know that their new stadium has a separate surface for American football, alleviating any concerns over a repeat of the turmoil caused last time.

In other news, Arsenal are believed to be preparing to go head-to-head with Spurs in the race to sign Norwich youngster Max Aarons. The 18-year-old has been a revelation for his side this season, offering his side some real flair in the right-back position and turning in high quality performances throughout the first half of the 2018/19 campaign.