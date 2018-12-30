Rafa Benitez Praises His Newcastle Side Following 1-1 Stalemate With Watford

Rafa Benitez was left frustrated after his Newcastle side were pegged back late on during their 1-1 draw with Watford at Vicarage Road.

The home side began the better of the two sides and were creating all the early chances, however it was the visitors who took the lead against the run of play. Matt Ritchie put a very inviting cross into the penalty area with Salomon Rondon rising above everyone to head beyond Ben Foster into the back of the net.



Watford pressed for an equaliser and for the majority of the game were left frustrated by a stern Newcastle defensive line, that is until a substitute made the difference. After Gerard Deulofeu swung a ball in from the right hand side, Abdoulaye Doucoure's glancing header found the corner of the net with 10 minutes left to earn Watford a 1-1 draw.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Benitez admitted he felt frustrated by the result but praised his players after a solid performance.





"It's frustrating. You have to give credit to our players because they're working so hard trying to do the things that we wanted them to do.

"I wouldn't say we had the game under control, but we had chances and were dangerous on the counter-attack so the difference for me is just the final pass. We could have been in better positions and created a clear chance that we didn't have.

"We did well against a good team and they are where they are in the table because they have some good players and who play well. I'm happy with the effort and the work rate of everyone."



Newcastle fans were given reason to be optimistic with the news that Rondon would be returning to the starting lineup before kick off and he certainly delivered by bagging his sixth Premier League goal of the season, with Benitez going on to back his front man.





He added: "He's doing well so we have to think he will be ok. For us, every player is important because you have to make substitutions in different games. You need fresh legs and you need the quality of everyone.



"I think if we make passes and crosses we will score some goals so hopefully we can do the same for him and for the other strikers."





It was a well-earned point for Newcastle, and Benitez will be looking to take the positives away from the game as his side prepare to host Manchester United at St James' Park on Wednesday night.