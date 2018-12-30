How to Watch Southampton vs. Man City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Southampton vs. Man City on Sunday, Dec. 30 from St. Mary's Stadium.

By Emily Caron
December 30, 2018

Southampton will host Manchester City at St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 30. 

Southampton fell to West Ham on Thursday, 2–1. Nathan Redmond netted the team's only goal at the 50-minute mark. 

Manchester City also suffered a 2–1 loss in their most recent match against Leicester City. Bernando Silva scored an early goal for City but the team was unable to rally for another. City is still in the thick of the title race, but the defending champions enter Sunday's match 10 points behind leader Liverpool. 

Pep Guardiola's side has lost two straight games. Prior to falling at Leicester City, Manchester City lost at home to Crystal Palace. 

See how to watch Sunday's match below. 

How to watch the match: 

Time: 9:15 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN, Universo

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TVor anytime, anywhere here.

