Unai Emery Admits Arsenal Have 'a Lot of Work to Do' Following Their 5-1 Defeat to Liverpool

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has admitted there's 'a lot of work to do' with the squad following their 5-1 defeat to Liverpool.

The Gunners actually took the lead at Anfield through Ainsley Maitland-Niles' 11th minute strike, however a Roberto Firmino hat-trick and goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah subjected Arsenal to their fourth league defeat of the season.

While Emery commended his side's start to the game, the Spaniard branded the rest of the game as a 'bad experience' but hopes it's one that they can learn from.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "I think we started well, but after our goal, they pushed, and when they push here, they play with great determination and with players who can make a difference all over the pitch.

"They scored three quick goals and it was a difficult moment for us. We spoke in the dressing room - it's another experience for us. A bad experience but an experience to learn from.

"In the second half we needed to stand up, to keep our position individually and collectively on the game. The two last goals, two penalties, I think it's a lot for us. We have a lot of work to do, defensively also, we know we need to get better."

The result sees Arsenal remain in fifth place in the Premier League, and will look to bounce back in their next game when they host Fulham on New Years Day.

Despite the result, Emery did praise Maitland-Niles and Alex Iwobi for their performances, although he highlighted how a lack of 'balance' in the team led to the thrashing at Anfield.

He added: "Ainsley played as right winger and scored, working well. Also Iwobi, after some matches not playing very well, today he played 90 minutes with a good performance.

"But defensively we need to be stronger, to work. Our defensive moments in our box, it's my responsibility and then we need the balance. We need to keep the balance in the middle.

"We lost today 5-1, we need to keep the balance in the middle, be serious and continue on Tuesday with a big match at the Emirates. We need to show our supporters there we are standing up after the result."