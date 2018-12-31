Astonishing Assist Stat Shows Just How Much Man City Dominated Premier League Defences in 2018

Manchester City's Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling have finished 2018 as the two highest assist makers in the Premier League.

It was a record-breaking year for the Citizens as, under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola, they stormed to the 2017/18 Premier League title with ease, amassing a century of points in the process - a feat no side had ever managed to achieve.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

City have carried that title-winning form into the current campaign and, despite sitting in second place behind league leaders Liverpool at the turn of the year, they are still firmly in the hunt for a second consecutive league win.

2018 was a year in which City's forwards were able to flourish and data provided by Opta has revealed that they have the two highest assist makers of the calendar year currently in their ranks.

Sane tops the list for assists, having set up 14, whilst Sterling comes in narrowly behind with 13 to his name. Seven of Sane's assists and six of Sterling's have come during the 2018/19 season.

The pair finish the year above Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Tottenham's Christian Eriksen, who both finished the year with 12 assists each.

The stats also demonstrate just how evenly distributed the goals have been at City.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

They scored the most goals out of all 24 teams that featured in the Premier League in 2018 with 99, but their leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero was only able to register 18 goals - ten short of the tally set by Salah, who was the league's top scorer in 2018.