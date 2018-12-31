Former Arsenal Youth Prospect Yassin Fortune 'Turned Down' Four-Year Contract Extension

Former Arsenal youngster Yassin Fortune has revealed why he quit the club over the summer after he was offered a four-year extension to his previous deal which expired last summer.

The Gunners beat rivals Manchester United for the signature of the French Under-20 international back in 2015 for a fee of £3m. However, Fortune failed to make a first team appearance for the club and that was ultimately the reason for his departure, as he left to play first team football.

James Chance/GettyImages

According to Foot Mercato (via the Daily Star), Fortune said: "Arsenal offered me a four-year extension but I wanted to enter professional football.

"Arsenal is a great club, but I needed playing time. I had to play, and I preferred to leave.

"I spoke with Per Mertesacker which made me think very hard. He wanted me to absolutely stay.

"But I felt the best solution was to leave".

Daniel Kopatsch/GettyImages

This campaign the 19-year-old has made 12 first-team appearances for FC Sion in the Swiss Super League, scoring on two occasions.

Fortune added: " At that moment I was not yet contacted by Sion, but with other clubs. I was contacted by Sion a couple of weeks after deciding to leave.

"I wanted to come back to France but despite a few contacts Sion convinced me".

Before joining Arsenal Fortune had never played a first-team match, signing from Lens who are currently in the second tier of French football (Ligue 2).

James Chance/GettyImages

The striker revealed he was 'forced to leave' Lens for Arsenal but does not regret his time at the North-London club.

"At Arsenal, I learnt a lot. You do not refuse Arsenal.

"Part of me wanted to stay, the other part told me I was lucky. I was between the two".