Manchester City Join Real Madrid in Race to Sign Real Betis Full Back Junior Firpo

Manchester City are chasing Real Betis' talented left back Junior Firpo, but will face stiff competition from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The Spain Under-21 International, who was born in the Dominican Republic, rose up through the ranks at Betis, and made it to the first team at the start of January 2018. He has since become an integral member Quique Setien's side, notching 18 appearances this season, with three goals and two assists for his efforts.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, the Citizens are looking into Firpo as a player to provide long term competition for Benjamin Mendy, as well as capably deputise for him if/when injury strikes.

However, they are not the only ones courting the 22-year-old, with Real also said to be interested in the full back. They see the youngster as the heir to Marcelo's throne in Madrid, with the Brazilian showing signs of his 31 years of age this campaign.

It is understood that the Seville-based side would be after upwards of £40m for the player in January, and would ideally get a promising loanee from one of these two great clubs for their troubles.

Though Los Blancos seem the likely frontrunners as it stands, Pep Guardiola's problems at left back have been well documented throughout his tenure in Manchester. Mendy was the man who was supposed to assuage these concerns, but injuries have plagued his time at the Etihad since his arrival in the summer of 2017.

Spoiler alert, the top two went on to win the league. 🏆 https://t.co/iWU8k8t6eC — 90min (@90min_Football) December 31, 2018

This has forced Guardiola to deploy either Fabian Delph or Oleksandr Zinchenko in the position, to varying degrees of success, with the latter particularly struggling to adjust to the demands of the role. With this in mind, City may deem Firpo a highly worthy investment.