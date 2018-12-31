Manchester City Join Real Madrid in Race to Sign Real Betis Full Back Junior Firpo

By 90Min
December 31, 2018

Manchester City are chasing Real Betis' talented left back Junior Firpo, but will face stiff competition from Spanish giants Real Madrid. 

The Spain Under-21 International, who was born in the Dominican Republic, rose up through the ranks at Betis, and made it to the first team at the start of January 2018. He has since become an integral member Quique Setien's side, notching 18 appearances this season, with three goals and two assists for his efforts. 

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, the Citizens are looking into Firpo as a player to provide long term competition for Benjamin Mendy, as well as capably deputise for him if/when injury strikes. 

However, they are not the only ones courting the 22-year-old, with Real also said to be interested in the full back. They see the youngster as the heir to Marcelo's throne in Madrid, with the Brazilian showing signs of his 31 years of age this campaign.

It is understood that the Seville-based side would be after upwards of £40m for the player in January, and would ideally get a promising loanee from one of these two great clubs for their troubles. 

Though Los Blancos seem the likely frontrunners as it stands, Pep Guardiola's problems at left back have been well documented throughout his tenure in Manchester. Mendy was the man who was supposed to assuage these concerns, but injuries have plagued his time at the Etihad since his arrival in the summer of 2017. 

This has forced Guardiola to deploy either Fabian Delph or Oleksandr Zinchenko in the position, to varying degrees of success, with the latter particularly struggling to adjust to the demands of the role. With this in mind, City may deem Firpo a highly worthy investment.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)