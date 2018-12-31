Manuel Pellegrini Bemoans 'Fatigue' Following Hammers' Comprehensive Defeat at Burnley

By 90Min
December 31, 2018

Manuel Pellegrini has admitted that West Ham lacked intensity as he watched his side succumb to a 2-0 loss at Burnley on Sunday. 

The Hammers were dominated by their opponents, as first-half goals from Chris Wood and Dwight McNeil inflicted just a second league defeat in seven away matches - leaving them eight points off Manchester United in the last Europa League spot.

The Londoners' latest setback came just under three days after their impressive 2-1 victory at Southampton, whilst Burnley were in action against Everton the day before.

Speaking post match to the media, via West Ham's official website, Pellegrini was left visibly frustrated at the lack of recovery time.

"It was frustrating because we wanted to win this game and had the chance to be seventh," he said. "We lacked energy to win it. We had a flight that arrived at 2am in the morning after playing Southampton.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"I was happy until two o'clock today. This was a game we were able to win - Burnley was in a bad moment but they played with intensity. Burnley recovered better because they had 30 or 35 hour's more (rest)."

Despite being second best in large parts the Hammers rallied in the latter stages, with Andy Carroll coming closest - notably forcing a superb save from the Clarets' goalkeeper Tom Heaton to prevent the forward's first goal of the campaign.

Replacing Lucas Perez at half-time, the former Liverpool man was responsible for 45% of his side's attempts - and Pellegrini admitted his side improved after his introduction.

He added: “We improved a little bit after half-time, but we only had one clear chance and that was from the head of Andy Carroll.

"In defending, possession and attacking the team lacked energy. We improved a little bit more once we made changes." 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)