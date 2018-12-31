Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Singles Out 'Top Performance' as Man Utd End 2018 on a High

By 90Min
December 31, 2018

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer highly praised Paul Pogba for his performance after the Red Devils beat Bournemouth 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.

United won thanks to a brace from Pogba, as well as goals from Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku. The result sees Solskjaer's side remain in sixth, now just three points off fifth placed Arsenal.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking after the match, the club's interim manager singled out the Frenchman for specific praise after a man of the match performance. As quoted on the club’s official website, Solskjaer said: “That is a top, top performance from a midfielder because it was all round.

“His work rate, he was dangerous in the box, he won headers, he won tackles and there was no showboating. It was touch, pass and move. He played an efficient game.”

Pogba has now scored braces in back to back games for the first time in his career, having scored twice in United’s 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Solskjaer added: “Paul knows he is at his best when he plays that game, there is not much more he could have done. We want to see the best out of all the players, we want to see them enjoy themselves and express themselves.”

Sunday’s result means that Solskjaer has won three games out of three since arriving as caretaker manager less than two weeks ago. Manchester United have now scored 11 goals in three games, hitting four past Bournemouth.

Speaking about the result itself, Solskjaer said: “In the first half, you go out and attack the game with high tempo, high energy and winning the ball back, but the response to Bournemouth's goal was great.

“I thought the second half was excellent. We managed the game so much better than we did against Huddersfield for example.”

Despite the positive results, United have failed to keep a clean sheet under their new manager. Solskjaer added: “We are looking for that clean sheet, we are looking for that foundation to let those front four just go and enjoy themselves.”

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Manchester United face a trip to St. James’ Park next to play Newcastle

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)