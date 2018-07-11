France vs. Croatia History: All-Time Head-to-Head Results

France and Croatia will play each other in the World Cup final on Sunday, July 15.

By Jenna West
July 11, 2018

The two national teams have previously played each other five times. France has won three of those matches, while the other two resulted in a draw.

The first game was played on July 8, 1998 during the World Cup semifinals. Les Bleus won 2-1 to advance to the finals, which they won over Brazil on home soil.

France and Croatia last played each other in March 2011 during an international friendly exhibition, but it resulted in a 0-0 draw.

Below is a rundown of France and Croatia's head-to-head results, according to 11v11.com.

July 8, 1998: France 2, Croatia 1 at Stade de France (Paris)

November 13, 1999: France 3, Croatia 0 at Stade de France (Paris)

May 28, 2000: France 2, Croatia 0 at Maksimir (Zagreb, Croatia)

June 17, 2004: France 2, Croatia 2 at Estadio Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa (Leiria, Portugal)

March 29, 2011: France 0, Croatia 0 at Stade de France (Paris)

