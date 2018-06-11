Beginning on June 14, 32 teams from around the world will descend on Russia to take part in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. It's the 21st edition of the world's premier sporting event, and plenty of football forces will vie for the 2018 title, including powerhouses Spain, Brazil, France, Germany and Argentina.

Want to know who will win the 2018 World Cup? We can't tell you that, but we can tell you who won each of the first 20 World Cups, dating back to the inaugural tournament in 1930. To get you set for Russia 2018, here's a World Cup championship leaderboard and a rundown of every championship game in this illustrious event.

World Cup Titles

Brazil - 5

Germany/West Germany - 4

Italy - 4

Argentina - 2

Uruguay - 2

Spain - 1

France - 1

England -1

World Cup Final history

Uruguay 1930: Uruguay def. Argentina 4-2

Italy 1934: Italy def. Czechoslovakia 2-1 (ET)

France 1938: Italy def. Hungary 4-2

Brazil 1950: Uruguay def. Brazil 2-1

Switzerland 1954: West Germany def. Hungary 3-2

Sweden 1958: Brazil def. Sweden 5-2

Chile 1962: Brazil def. Czechoslovakia 3-1

England 1966: England def. West Germany 4-2 (ET)

Mexico 1970: Brazil def. Italy 4-1​

West Germany 1974: West Germany def. the Netherlands 2-1

Argentina 1978: Argentina def. the Netherlands 3-1 (ET)

Spain 1982: Italy def. West Germany 3-1

Mexico 1986: Argentina def. West Germany 3-2

Italy 1990: West Germany def. Argentina 1-0

USA 1994: Brazil def. Italy 0-0 (3-2 PKs)

France 1998: France def. Brazil 3-0

Japan 2002: Brazil def. Germany 2-0

Germany 2006: Italy def. France 1-1 (5-3 PKs)

South Africa 2010: Spain def. the Netherlands 1-0 (ET)

Brazil 2014: Germany def. Argentina 1-0 (ET)