Chelsea officially signed United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic from German side Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Pulisic, 20, will be with Borussia Dortmund for the rest of the season on loan and then head to England. The transfer will cost Chelsea $73.1 million. The transfer makes him the most expensive American player in history.

"It was always Christian's dream to play in the Premier League," Dortmund director Michael Zorc said in a statement. "That certainly has to do with his American background, and as a result we were unable to extend his contract."

Pulisic's deal with Dortmund was set to expire at the end of the 2019-20 season.

"In summer I move on to Chelsea and to a new competition, the English Premier League," Pulisic said. "It's a privilege to have signed for such a legendary club and I look forward to working hard towards being a contributor to their team of world class players."

In 115 games for Dortmund, Pulisic has scored 15 goals since debut with team in 2016. This season, he has three points in 11 games for the Bundesliga team.