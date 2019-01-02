Chelsea Signs USMNT Star Christian Pulisic From Dortmund for $73 Million

Christian Pulisic will remain on loan at Borussia Dortmund for the rest of the season before departing for the Premier League.

By Scooby Axson
January 02, 2019

Chelsea officially signed United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic from German side Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Pulisic, 20, will be with Borussia Dortmund for the rest of the season on loan and then head to England. The transfer will cost Chelsea $73.1 million. The transfer makes him the most expensive American player in history. 

"It was always Christian's dream to play in the Premier League," Dortmund director Michael Zorc said in a statement. "That certainly has to do with his American background, and as a result we were unable to extend his contract."

Pulisic's deal with Dortmund was set to expire at the end of the 2019-20 season.

"In summer I move on to Chelsea and to a new competition, the English Premier League," Pulisic said. "It's a privilege to have signed for such a legendary club and I look forward to working hard towards being a contributor to their team of world class players."

In 115 games for Dortmund, Pulisic has scored 15 goals since debut with team in 2016. This season, he has three points in 11 games for the Bundesliga team. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)