Stoke's Charlie Adam Reveals Next Move Is 'Not About Money' Amid Links With Scotland Return

Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam has revealed he isn't motivated by money and is open to the idea of returning to Scottish football, having had limited opportunities this season under Gary Rowett.

Forever remembered for his wonder goal against Chelsea from in his own half, the 33-year-old has only managed three appearances for the Potters in the Championship this term.

With his contract due to expire in the summer, the midfielder told BBC Scotland he would be willing to listen to less lucrative offers from his homeland.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"I've had no contact from any clubs - it's only speculation at the moment. If clubs want to speak, then great," said Adam. "But at the moment there's nothing there and we'll see where we are when the window closes."

Adam previously played for Rangers until 2009 and they are one of a few clubs mentioned as a possible route north of the border for Adam, along with hometown club Dundee and Hearts.

The Stoke midfielder previously played under current Hearts boss Craig Levein during his time as Scotland manager and the ex-Liverpool man has admitted the opportunity to play under his former national team boss is interesting, regardless of the financial benefits.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"It's not about the money," Adam said. "It's about coming and showing that you're still at the levels that everyone thinks you're at by making a difference to a team.

"For me it's about getting back out there and enjoying it, scoring goals and helping a team that wants to be successful.

"Craig is someone I got on extremely well with in the Scotland set up. He's a good manager, an honest guy who speaks his mind, and he's done a great job."