Borussia Dortmund Make €15m Offer for Boca Juniors Star as Cover for Injured Manuel Akanji

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly keen on signing Boca Juniors defender Leonardo Balerdi after news emerged centre-back Manuel Akanji could be ruled out for the rest of the season.

Akanji suffered a serious hip injury in his side's game against Dusseldorf before the Bundesliga's winter break, and is now seemingly set to undergo surgery to treat the issue.

Manuel Akanji will not travel with the team due to his recent hip injury and will continue to be evaluated



Speaking to BILD , Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc revealed: "Manuel still has problems. He also does not fly to the training camp because there are still final examinations to be made by specialists in Switzerland and Germany. "

SportBild now report that were Akanji to require surgery and be out for a number of months, then Dortmund would look to buy a replacement for him in this transfer window.

The report claims that Die Borussen have already made attempts to sign Argentine defender Balerdi previously, and had made an original offer of €12m.

Now, Dortmund have upped their offer to €15.8m for the defender as they look to seal a deal for the 19-year-old as quickly as possible.

Balerdi has only featured in five league games for Boca Juniors this season, but was reportedly interesting European giants Barcelona and Juventus last summer, although no move failed to materialise at the time.



