Leicester Boss Claude Puel Confirms Number of Players Could Depart King Power Stadium This Month

Leicester manager Claude Puel has confirmed that a number of players will be allowed to leave the King Power Stadium this month.

The likes of Andy King, Adrien Silva and Danny Simpson have all fallen out of favour under Puel this season and are linked with moves away, whilst Spanish midfielder Vicente Iborra may also be heading for the exit door.



Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Ahead of the Foxes' FA Cup third round tie to Newport, Puel revealed he had no intention of including players for Sunday's game who may be leaving the club in January.

He said (as quoted by BT Sport ): "Perhaps some players will not all be focused on this competition because they think about their futures in this transfer window. I need to take some feeling about them.

“I have to make sure about the players that they have good focus, good concentration in this competition.

What a rollercoaster 10 years it's been in a @LCFC shirt! Massive Thank You to everyone for the support 💙💙💙 https://t.co/zxdLpCxG5G pic.twitter.com/eXM9DYoxaK — Andy King (@AndyKingy) October 2, 2017

“Some players do not have all the focus because in their thoughts, they think about their future in this transfer window period.”

Regarding the potential departures, Puel was quick to single out King for praise, with the Welsh midfielder having come through the ranks at Leicester to win League One, the Championship and the Premier League in his 12-year stay with the Foxes.

Andy King

League 1 title ✅

Championship title ✅

Premier League title ✅

All with the same club ✅

Only player to do this in the PL era #lcfc — Andy Smith (@twit0woo) December 7, 2018

Puel added: "Andy is a fantastic professional, a legend for Leicester City. We have to respect him.He wants more game-time, this is a normal thing. I hope we can give the opportunity to move and to enjoy his football."