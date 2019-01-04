Tranmere Rovers 0-7 Tottenham: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Spurs Obliterate League Two Side

By 90Min
January 04, 2019

Fernando Llorente's hat-trick helped Tottenham on their way to a 7-0 demolishing of Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup third round on Friday.

The first chance of the match fell to Heung-min Son after Tranmere Rovers captain Steve McNulty gave away possession in midfield, presenting Son with a one on one chance, but the South Korean was thwarted by Scott Davies.

Lucas Moura was next to miss a gilt-edged chance for the visitors on 13 minutes. Tranmere tried to play the ball out from the back and Son pounced to lay the ball off for Moura, but his tame shot in the box was easily collected by Davies.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

After Fernando Llorente was denied a penalty by Andre Marriner for a shirt pull in the box, Tranmere grew into the game and had their first meaningful effort in the 25th minute. Top scorer James Norwood beat the offside trap and drove an effort well wide from a tight angle, when he should have squared it to Jay Harris.

Manny Monthe drew a routine save from a corner not long after, as Tranmere's high pressing offered the League Two side and their supporters encouragement. However, the deadlock was broken as Tranmere failed to clear a corner and Serge Aurier, from 25 yards, bent an excellent effort into the top corner with the outside of his right foot.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Spurs went into the second half with purpose and the impressive Son went wide from Aurier's flick to play a great cutback for Llorente to tap into an empty net three minutes after the break. Tranmere nearly equalised soon after with Harvey Gilmour's effort deflected over from close-range, however Tottenham soon put the game to bed.

Son beautifully controlled a long ball forward and played in Aurier to finish low and grab his second of the match. The game was well and truly dead just two minutes later as Son got the goal his performance deserved on 57 minutes, running from his own half before drilling across Davies in the Rovers goal to continue his outstanding form.

As Tranmere tired, the Tottenham floodgates opened and Llorente's quickfire double saw them race into a six goal lead and earn the striker his hat-trick. Oliver Skipp found the Spaniard with a brilliant through ball, that Llorente calmly slotted away on 71 minutes before he added his third a minute later with a neat finish.

A rampant Spurs continued raining goals as Harry Kane, introduced for Llorente, beautifully flicked over the onrushing Davies for the seventh.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR


Key Talking Point

Son yet again showed his class with a brilliant all round display to send Tottenham into the fourth round draw and avoid any potential cupset, no matter how unlikely. The South Korean is set to head of to the United Arab Emirates to play in the Asian Cup, meaning Tottenham's next Premier League home match against Manchester United will be his last before the tournament.

He could miss up to five league and cup matches and will provide Mauricio Pochettino with a selection issue, considering the imperious form the 26-year-old is in. Albeit against opposition 74 league places below them, Tottenham were commanding throughout the match and could have had more, largely due to magic of Son.
Player Ratings

Starting XI: Gazzaniga (7); Aurier (8), Foyth (7), Sanchez (7), Davies (7), Walker-Peters (7), Skipp (7), Alli (8), Moura (6), Son (9*), Llorente (9)

Substitutes: Marsh (7), Kane (8), Eyoma (6)
Star Man - Heung-min Son

Llorente deserves credit for his three well-taken goals but Son showed his class once again with brilliant cameo. His touch, awareness and speed terrorised the Tranmere defence and they would have been relieved to see him replaced on 65 minutes. 

Son is having his best season in a Spurs shirt to date and both he and the Tottenham fans will be disappointed to see him jet off the United Arab Emirates after the next couple of matches.
Worst Player - Lucas Moura

Tottenham were utterly dominant against a spirited Tranmere side, but Moura was the pick of the bunch having failed to capitalise on Spurs' goalscoring exploits. He missed a good chance in the first half to put his side in front, and didn't quite showcase his normal lively, energetic self.
Looking Ahead

Tottenham host Chelsea in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday before they return to Premier League action the following Sunday to take on Manchester United.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)