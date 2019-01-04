Unnamed England Footballer Facing FA Backlash After Allegations of Taking Drugs on Team Night Out

By 90Min
January 04, 2019

An unnamed England footballer could be facing backlash from the FA, after a spokesman for the association urged anyone with information relating to allegations of cocaine use to come forward. 

The incident is alleged to have taken place in a nightclub before Christmas, when several players and the club manager went out for a few drinks after a game.

First reported by the Sun, the player is said to have been seen by a teammate coming out of the toilet after snorting cocaine, before being reported to the manager, who 'furiously' sent the player home in a taxi. 

The FA reiterated, via the BBC, that doping offences in English football are rare, but added that it "remains a priority for The FA to find and sanction anyone found taking performance-enhancing or recreational drugs."

They added: "We encourage anyone with information about any anti-doping violation in football to report it to The FA."

There is a blanket ban on recreational drug use in English football, and first offences carry a penalty of a 0-3 month ban, while indefinite suspensions can be handed out to those found in breach of the regulations on more than one occasion. 

Although it's rare that Premier League players are found guilty of drug offences, iNews reported in August that six professional players in England had failed drug tests over the last year, with identities being kept secret. 

