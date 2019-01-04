Video: Man City Defender John Stones Reacts to His Goal-Line Clearance Against Liverpool

Manchester City are in good spirits after securing a vital win over title rivals Liverpool on Thursday night, and video footage has emerged of defender John Stones' reaction after watching back his key first-half goal-line clearance.

With the scores tied at 0-0, Stones and goalkeeper Ederson had a calamitous breakdown in communications, which would have led to a goal had Stones not reacted quickly to just (just) stop the ball from crossing all of the line.

Yes John, it was a pretty close call! 😅#mancity pic.twitter.com/CAfQfJBvLJ — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 4, 2019

Manchester City's twitter account showed the England centre-back's reaction upon watching the series of blunders, and subsequent heroics, after the game, as he shared a laugh with his goalkeeper while quoting 'Hadouken!' - a phrase from the 'Street Fighter' video game series for when a special attack is performed.

It appears to reference Ederson's efforts to punch the ball clear, only for it to ricochet off Stones and come within centimetres of costing them an opening goal.

Stones' subsequent clearance ended up proving all the more important when City took the lead shortly before half time through Sergio Aguero.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

While Liverpool equalised early in the second half, Leroy Sane netted the decisive strike that moved City to within four points of the Premier League leaders, and keep them within touching distance in their bid to retain the title.