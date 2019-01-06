Wayne Rooney Arrested on Public Intoxication and Swearing Charges in Washington D.C.

Wayne Rooney was arrested in Washington D.C. for public intoxication and swearing back in December.

The former England captain joined MLS outfit D.C. United last year and allegedly committed the offence in the American capital on December 16, a month after his side's season came to an end in the MLS playoffs.

As reported by The Mirror, the former Manchester United and Everton man was arrested by the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority for a class four misdemeanour before being released without bail.





A hearing was set to take place later this month on January 24, but this now won't take place after Rooney paid a $25 fine with $91 costs earlier this month.





A spokesman for Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said: "He was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Centre on December 16, 2018, on a charge of public intoxication stemming from an arrest by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police (MWAA).

BREAKING: Wayne Rooney was arrested following a public intoxication incident at an airport in the USA on 16th December. The DC United striker was fined $25 and had to pay $91 costs for the misdemeanour. Loudoun County Sherrif’s Office has provided me with this custody pic.... pic.twitter.com/ikZoG5Pxoa — Rebecca Williams 📺 (@RebeccaTVnews) January 6, 2019

"He was later released on a personal recognizance bond."

Rooney was also arrested back in 2017 by the Cheshire police for drink driving after he was recorded as being over three times the legal limit. He was banned from driving for two years and was forced to serve 100 hours of unpaid community service.

Speaking about that previous incident on his Twitter page back in 2017, Rooney said, as per Sky Sports: "Following today's court hearing I want publicly to apologise for my unforgivable lack of judgement in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong.

"I have already said sorry to my family, my manager and chairman and everyone at Everton FC. Now I want to apologise to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career."