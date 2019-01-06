Wayne Rooney Was Arrested at Airport in DC for Public Intoxication

By 90Min
January 06, 2019

MLS defenders haven't been able to stop Wayne Rooney to this point, but it appears that Montgomery County police finally put the clamps on the star Englishman. 


The DC United forward was arrested and charged with public intoxication last month at Washington's Dulles Airport. He was released that same day and paid a $25 fine. 

After leaving his boyhood club Everton, Rooney was a star for club and country, becoming the all-time leading scorer for both Manchester United and the England national team. He moved to MLS after a return to Everton didn't produce much success. 

After years of being notoriously cheap as they focused on replacing the decaying RFK Stadium, DC United finally splashed the cash for Rooney when their new stadium, Audi Field, opened up in 2018. 

The 33-year-old instantly took DC United from the bottom of the MLS table to the Eastern Conference playoffs. They won just 14 percent of their games in 2018 before Rooney, but won 54.5 percent of games he featured in. With 12 goals and six assists in 2018, Rooney paired with designated player Lucho Acosta to make DC's offense one of the most deadly in MLS. 

Rooney's been around the block long enough to realize the optics of what he's done. Hopefully he can put that in the rearview mirror and continue to bring DC United back into the MLS Cup discussion. 

