Santiago Solari Blames Referees' Failure to Use VAR as Real Madrid Slump to Sociedad Loss

By 90Min
January 07, 2019

Real Madrid head coach Santiago Solari admitted that his side must be more clinical in taking their chances after watching his side fall to a shock 0-2 defeat against Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Los Blancos continued their difficult start to 2019 with a defeat in their first outing at the Bernabeu of the calendar year. Vinicius Junior made his first league start for the European champions and looked bright, but failed to capitalise on Madrid's dominance in the match.

Real Sociedad had less than half the amount of shots that Madrid managed, but the visitors were more efficient in taking their chances. As quoted by Madrid's official website, Solari said after the defeat: "The feeling is that we should have picked up three points and we didn't.

"We have to put away the chances that we created. We'll compete as we look to win the next game."

Real Madrid also had a strong penalty appeal waved away by the referee in the second half, after Sociedad goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli appeared to bring Los Blancos forward Vinicius down in the area without winning the ball. The decision did not go to VAR and no penalty was given.

"We don't talk to the referees," Solari added on the controversial decision. "There are incidents that look obvious live and we believe that VAR is there for that, to be able to consult it if there is no certainty.

"We believe that is the intention that exists with technology and VAR. If not, there's no reason for it to exist. 

"We're human and we make mistakes, but one thing is if we make a mistake, we can't review the evidence, but if there's the possibility to review the evidence and we don't, it's difficult to understand."

Madrid's defeat on Sunday follows a disappointing 2-2 draw away to Villarreal on Thursday, in which Los Blancos surrendered their lead late on. The European champions remain fifth in La Liga, with a whopping 10-point gap between them and leaders Barcelona.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

The games continue to come thick and fast for Solari's side, with the first leg of their Copa del Rey round of 16 clash with Leganes coming up on Wednesday, before Madrid travel to face Real Betis in a tough away game in La Liga next weekend.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)