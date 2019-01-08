Newcastle Could Be Priced Out of Deal for Club Brugge Striker Wesley Moraes

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on bringing Club Brugge striker Wesley Moraes to St James' Park during this window, but the Belgian club's asking price could prove a stumbling block in the deal.

The striker, who is more commonly referred to as Wesley, has scored seven goals in the Jupiler Pro League this term, taking his tally at the club to 31 in 109 appearances.

As reported by Dutch news outlet HLN, Newcastle are one of four clubs interested in the Brazilian, yet with their well-documented lack of transfer funding, it is likely they will be priced out of a move for the 22-year-old.

Furthermore, Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande are said to have had a €25m bid rejected already by Club Brugge which is likely to cool any interest Newcastle had in the player.

Newcastle are not the only English club who are said to be interested in Wesley's services, with Cardiff City reportedly being the second club to have seen their bid rejected by Club Brugge.

Additionally, Premier League outfit West Ham were mentioned by HLN as having shown an interest, but just like Newcastle, are yet to table a formal offer.





Club Brugge currently sit in second place in Belgium's top flight and will likely be keen on retaining the services of one of their key men, who notched twice in their short-lived Champions League campaign.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are desperate for a proven goalscorer at St. James' Park, with Benitez's side having scored just 15 goals this year, only two more than the league's lowest scorers in Huddersfield.

However, as the Newcastle faithful are well aware, a lack of backing from Mike Ashley could make any transfer dealings difficult during this window. As a result, Benitez may be asked to secure Premier League survival with no mid-season signings which looks a tall order following a below-par start to the season for the Magpies.