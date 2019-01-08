Newcastle Could Be Priced Out of Deal for Club Brugge Striker Wesley Moraes

By 90Min
January 08, 2019

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on bringing Club Brugge striker Wesley Moraes to St James' Park during this window, but the Belgian club's asking price could prove a stumbling block in the deal.

The striker, who is more commonly referred to as Wesley, has scored seven goals in the Jupiler Pro League this term, taking his tally at the club to 31 in 109 appearances.

MB Media/GettyImages

As reported by Dutch news outlet HLN, Newcastle are one of four clubs interested in the Brazilian, yet with their well-documented lack of transfer funding, it is likely they will be priced out of a move for the 22-year-old.

Furthermore, Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande are said to have had a €25m bid rejected already by Club Brugge which is likely to cool any interest Newcastle had in the player.

Newcastle are not the only English club who are said to be interested in Wesley's services, with Cardiff City reportedly being the second club to have seen their bid rejected by Club Brugge.

MB Media/GettyImages

Additionally, Premier League outfit West Ham were mentioned by HLN as having shown an interest, but just like Newcastle, are yet to table a formal offer.


Club Brugge currently sit in second place in Belgium's top flight and will likely be keen on retaining the services of one of their key men, who notched twice in their short-lived Champions League campaign.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are desperate for a proven goalscorer at St. James' Park, with Benitez's side having scored just 15 goals this year, only two more than the league's lowest scorers in Huddersfield.

However, as the Newcastle faithful are well aware, a lack of backing from Mike Ashley could make any transfer dealings difficult during this window. As a result, Benitez may be asked to secure Premier League survival with no mid-season signings which looks a tall order following a below-par start to the season for the Magpies.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)